DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 449 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $9,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,117,595,000 after acquiring an additional 723,337 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,597,000 after purchasing an additional 45,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,221,000 after purchasing an additional 47,153 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.0% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,344,000 after buying an additional 551,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,174,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,424,000 after buying an additional 132,698 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODFL opened at $288.72 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $294.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.63.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

ODFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.44.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

