DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 7,036 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,036 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.12% of Gentex worth $9,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNTX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Gentex by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 20,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Gentex by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 30,627 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

Shares of GNTX opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average of $34.25. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $24.99 and a 52-week high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Gentex’s revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

