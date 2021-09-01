Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DELL. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $176,300,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Dell Technologies by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,223,000 after acquiring an additional 955,863 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Dell Technologies by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,283,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,326,000 after acquiring an additional 905,279 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 1,321.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 879,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,547,000 after acquiring an additional 817,766 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.94. 44,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,604. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.21. The company has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.88 and a 12-month high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 96.49% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Dell Technologies to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.53.

In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total value of $8,627,785.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.