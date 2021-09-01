Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Dell Technologies by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DELL. Barclays boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.53.

DELL stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $96.94. The company had a trading volume of 44,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,604. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.88 and a 1 year high of $104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.92 and its 200 day moving average is $95.21. The company has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 96.49% and a net margin of 3.77%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,364,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $32,535,094.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,508,190 shares of company stock valued at $349,610,879 over the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

