Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,057,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,393 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Delta Air Lines worth $45,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DAL opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.91.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

