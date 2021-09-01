Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Now Covered by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Investment analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.56.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.45 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.64 and its 200-day moving average is $60.77. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.94 and a 1-year high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $117,852.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 94,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $6,639,492.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,603 shares of company stock valued at $9,846,096 over the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 549.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,672,000 after purchasing an additional 546,481 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,592,000 after purchasing an additional 31,649 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,278,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1,339.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,087,000 after acquiring an additional 356,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

