Dennis S. Hudson III Sells 3,206 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Stock

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $102,367.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 178,538 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,718.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SBCF traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,299. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.34. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 34.16% and a return on equity of 11.11%. Equities analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.67 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 58,873.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,323,000 after purchasing an additional 769,475 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 822,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,818,000 after purchasing an additional 385,340 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 392.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,442,000 after purchasing an additional 317,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,133,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,762,000 after purchasing an additional 218,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 170,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

