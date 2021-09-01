Derek T. Chalmers Sells 8,440 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $119,848.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,361,951. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.38 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.69. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 4.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,696,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,686,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,042,000 after buying an additional 54,699 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

