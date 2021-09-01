Deri Protocol Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.85 million and approximately $451,280.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Deri Protocol has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00067818 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.00135633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.37 or 0.00161196 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,697.16 or 0.07604958 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,668.42 or 1.00109683 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.89 or 0.01003580 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

