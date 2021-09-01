Dero (DERO) One Day Volume Hits $1.02 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $12.14 or 0.00024551 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dero has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $130.68 million and $1.02 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,455.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,754.75 or 0.07592117 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $661.66 or 0.01337874 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.52 or 0.00367028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.61 or 0.00136709 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $303.02 or 0.00612705 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.37 or 0.00364717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.47 or 0.00346705 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005895 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,762,419 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.