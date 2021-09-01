Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Destination XL Group had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 345.12%.

Shares of OTCMKTS DXLG opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68. Destination XL Group has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $6.17.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

