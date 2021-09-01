AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a £102 ($133.26) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AZN. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($130.65) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,401.67 ($122.83).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,543 ($111.61) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £132.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8,484.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,880.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

