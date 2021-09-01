Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Price Target to $115.00

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $91.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.21. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $95.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 84.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

