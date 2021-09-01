Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€79.00” Price Target for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS)

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a €79.00 ($92.94) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LXS. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €70.36 ($82.77).

ETR:LXS opened at €61.74 ($72.64) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 52-week high of €67.38 ($79.27). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €59.53 and a 200 day moving average of €61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.21.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

