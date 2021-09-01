Devery (EVE) Price Tops $0.0044 on Exchanges

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. Devery has a total market capitalization of $279,001.61 and $7,310.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Devery coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Devery has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00058739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00014392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00132011 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.78 or 0.00815783 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00048887 BTC.

About Devery

EVE is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. The official website for Devery is devery.io . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

