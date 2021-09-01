DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $500.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get DexCom alerts:

In related news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $8,988,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.99, for a total value of $295,793.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,306 shares of company stock worth $29,720,831. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 880,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $316,329,000 after purchasing an additional 118,012 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in DexCom by 264.0% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,938 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

DXCM stock opened at $529.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $473.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.31. The company has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.84, a PEG ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.78. DexCom has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $530.44.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.