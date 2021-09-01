DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $500.00.
A number of equities analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.
In related news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $8,988,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.99, for a total value of $295,793.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,306 shares of company stock worth $29,720,831. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
DXCM stock opened at $529.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $473.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.31. The company has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.84, a PEG ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.78. DexCom has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $530.44.
DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About DexCom
DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.
