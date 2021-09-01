DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Hits New 12-Month High at $532.45

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $532.45 and last traded at $530.98, with a volume of 2909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $529.42.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens upped their target price on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $473.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.31. The company has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.84, a PEG ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $8,988,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.14, for a total transaction of $1,279,236.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at $7,111,504.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,306 shares of company stock valued at $29,720,831. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 880,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $316,329,000 after purchasing an additional 118,012 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 264.0% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,938 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

