DIA Market Capitalization Reaches $88.17 Million (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One DIA coin can currently be purchased for about $2.13 or 0.00004363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DIA has a market capitalization of $88.17 million and $19.31 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DIA has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DIA Coin Profile

DIA is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,430,434 coins. The official website for DIA is diadata.org . The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

