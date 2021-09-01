DIGG (DIGG) Price Tops $48,617.81

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 1st. Over the last seven days, DIGG has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for about $48,617.81 or 1.00606899 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DIGG has a market cap of $27.49 million and approximately $433,552.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00069041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.00135178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.26 or 0.00161937 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,609.17 or 0.07468615 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,497.97 or 1.00358914 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.64 or 0.00822847 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.15 or 0.01008081 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 566 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

