Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) Shares Down 2.6%

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) dropped 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.96 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 450,964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,047,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($4.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Digital Brands Group stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.11% of Digital Brands Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates as a digitally native vertical brand that sources products from third-party manufacturers and sells directly to the end consumer through its websites, as well as through its wholesale channel in specialty stores, select department stores, and own showrooms.

