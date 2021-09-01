DigitalBits Market Cap Hits $170.12 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000449 BTC on exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $170.12 million and $1.14 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.00 or 0.00490122 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002927 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008042 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $642.29 or 0.01317149 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 777,009,768 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

