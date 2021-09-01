Digitalcoin Price Tops $0.0067 on Major Exchanges (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 1st. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $251,067.15 and approximately $68.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47,547.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,547.23 or 0.07460313 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $639.95 or 0.01345909 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.87 or 0.00369887 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00136445 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.48 or 0.00629847 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.45 or 0.00377406 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.34 or 0.00356142 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006216 BTC.

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,716,393 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

