Digitex (DGTX) Price Reaches $0.0034 on Top Exchanges

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 1st. During the last week, Digitex has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. Digitex has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and $2.20 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00058940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00118992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.24 or 0.00835106 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00049253 BTC.

Digitex Coin Profile

Digitex is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

