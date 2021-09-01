Digitex Price Hits $0.0037 on Major Exchanges (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Digitex coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex has a market capitalization of $3.42 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digitex has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digitex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00058728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00014281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.12 or 0.00139759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.65 or 0.00830344 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00048557 BTC.

About Digitex

Digitex is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.