Diploma (LON:DPLM) Hits New 12-Month High at $3,146.00

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,146 ($41.10) and last traded at GBX 3,090 ($40.37), with a volume of 5337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,066 ($40.06).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DPLM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Diploma from GBX 2,710 ($35.41) to GBX 3,040 ($39.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Numis Securities raised shares of Diploma to an “add” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,275 ($29.72) to GBX 3,250 ($42.46) in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 2,670 ($34.88) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diploma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,842.50 ($37.14).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,992.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,803.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of £3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.17.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

