DistX (DISTX) Market Cap Hits $16,160.89

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. DistX has a market capitalization of $16,160.89 and $23,318.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DistX has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DistX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00067229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.39 or 0.00135536 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.59 or 0.00160812 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,590.44 or 0.07441803 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,876.62 or 1.01305267 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.72 or 0.01006749 BTC.

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . DistX’s official website is www.distx.io

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DistX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DistX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

