DMScript Hits Market Capitalization of $647,215.24 (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. DMScript has a total market cap of $647,215.24 and $6,005.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DMScript has traded 46.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DMScript coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00067818 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.00135633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.37 or 0.00161196 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,697.16 or 0.07604958 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,668.42 or 1.00109683 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $487.89 or 0.01003580 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

