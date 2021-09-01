DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Sold by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 44,605 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DNP. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 31.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 312.0% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $10.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,571. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

