Doctors Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.76 Million (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Doctors Coin coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Doctors Coin has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. Doctors Coin has a total market cap of $229.07 million and $5.76 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Doctors Coin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00063750 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000690 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000070 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

DRS is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Doctors Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doctors Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.