Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading 1.6% Lower This Week

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $37.87 billion and $1.72 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000592 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.14 or 0.00367360 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006065 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000494 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 91.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 131,101,175,489 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

