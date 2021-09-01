Doliver Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.6% of Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,750.91, for a total transaction of $8,252,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,292,397.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total transaction of $11,277,741.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,637,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 475,183 shares of company stock valued at $351,034,771. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $7.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,916.84. The stock had a trading volume of 776,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,387. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,936.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,700.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2,414.98. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

