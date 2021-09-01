Doliver Advisors LP Raises Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.91. 4,199,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,034,392. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

