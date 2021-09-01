DPRating (RATING) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $40,225.00

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 1st. One DPRating coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DPRating has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. DPRating has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $40,225.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00060547 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00014123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.66 or 0.00125411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.49 or 0.00831401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00048814 BTC.

About DPRating

DPRating is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

