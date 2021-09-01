Drops Ownership Power Trading Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (DOP)

Drops Ownership Power (CURRENCY:DOP) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Drops Ownership Power coin can now be bought for about $2.51 or 0.00005288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Drops Ownership Power has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. Drops Ownership Power has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $524,069.00 worth of Drops Ownership Power was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00063544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.30 or 0.00135653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.83 or 0.00162071 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,477.45 or 0.07335830 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,498.42 or 1.00199829 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.58 or 0.01009579 BTC.

About Drops Ownership Power

Drops Ownership Power’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,176,034 coins. Drops Ownership Power’s official Twitter account is @dropsnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Drops is an NFT project focused on bringing scalability and utility to NFT assets. By bringing DeFi-style properties to NFT assets, users will be able to earn yield with and borrow against their NFTs. “

