Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DRE. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

NYSE:DRE opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. Duke Realty has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Duke Realty by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,920,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,597,000 after acquiring an additional 329,785 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Duke Realty by 567.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Duke Realty by 20.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 250,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,635,000 after acquiring an additional 43,241 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Duke Realty by 9.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Duke Realty by 13.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 84,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

