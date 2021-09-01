DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-$0.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.08 billion-$4.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.13 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.450-$3.650 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DXC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DXC Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DXC Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.08.

Shares of DXC stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $36.44. 534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,610. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.80.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 9,515 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.86 per share, with a total value of $369,752.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,060.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,820 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 18,287 shares of company stock worth $714,216 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

