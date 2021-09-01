DXdao (DXD) Price Reaches $621.70

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for $621.70 or 0.01311494 BTC on major exchanges. DXdao has a market cap of $30.66 million and approximately $292,049.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DXdao has traded up 37.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.30 or 0.00382452 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXD is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars.

