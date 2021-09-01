Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) Director Roger Demers Sells 6,000 Shares

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) Director Roger Demers sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.92, for a total transaction of C$17,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$78,705.

Shares of DNG stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$2.86. 32,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,246. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.40. Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.64 and a 12-month high of C$2.98. The stock has a market cap of C$111.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.0067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Dynacor Gold Mines’s payout ratio is currently 22.23%.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc operates as an industrial gold ore processor in Peru. The company engages in the gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department. It produces gold through its PX IMPACT gold program.

