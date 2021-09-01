e-Gulden (EFL) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 1st. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. e-Gulden has a market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $115.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $182.16 or 0.00373731 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000499 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 120% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,983,940 coins and its circulating supply is 17,161,678 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

