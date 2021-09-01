e-Money (NGM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $287,270.00

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One e-Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Money has a total market cap of $13.72 million and approximately $287,270.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, e-Money has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About e-Money

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

