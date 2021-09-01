Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Trading Up 1.1%

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE)’s share price rose 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 528.30 ($6.90) and last traded at GBX 528.30 ($6.90). Approximately 3,032 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 21,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 522.50 ($6.83).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Eagle Eye Solutions Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £137.87 million and a P/E ratio of 1,320.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 524.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 501.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.