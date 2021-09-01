eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) CAO Sells $222,348.78 in Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $222,348.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of eBay stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $76.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,738,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,540,238. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.54 and a 200-day moving average of $64.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $77.83.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in eBay by 515.4% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in eBay by 115.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in eBay by 387.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth $35,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.10.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

