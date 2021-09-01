eCash (XEC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $86.82 Million

eCash (CURRENCY:XEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last week, eCash has traded up 125% against the dollar. eCash has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and $86.82 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00068099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.29 or 0.00136325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.29 or 0.00161002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,696.91 or 0.07602376 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,425.83 or 0.99583469 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $398.97 or 0.00820440 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $485.82 or 0.00999054 BTC.

About eCash

eCash’s total supply is 21,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,830,285,923,313 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc . The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

Buying and Selling eCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

