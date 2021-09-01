EchoLink (EKO) Hits Market Cap of $1.00 Million

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. One EchoLink coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EchoLink has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and $40,494.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About EchoLink

EchoLink (EKO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

