ECOSC (ECU) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $66,387.00

ECOSC (CURRENCY:ECU) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 1st. One ECOSC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ECOSC has a market cap of $7,755.03 and approximately $66,387.00 worth of ECOSC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ECOSC has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ECOSC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00059658 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00014291 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.26 or 0.00129744 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.68 or 0.00834135 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00048671 BTC.

ECOSC Coin Profile

ECOSC (ECU) is a coin. ECOSC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,265 coins. ECOSC’s official message board is medium.com/@ecosc . ECOSC’s official Twitter account is @IoEcosc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ECOSC is www.ecosc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOSC is a platform designed for trustworthy, transparent, and fastest activities of blockchain payment. “

Buying and Selling ECOSC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOSC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECOSC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ECOSC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ECOSC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ECOSC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.