Effect.AI (EFX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $49,033.00

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Effect.AI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Effect.AI has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. Effect.AI has a total market cap of $6.49 million and approximately $49,033.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Effect.AI Coin Profile

Effect.AI (CRYPTO:EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Effect.AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Effect.AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

