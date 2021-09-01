eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.030-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.20 million-$89.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.10 million.eGain also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.020-$0.050 EPS.

EGAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.40.

EGAN stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.69. 403,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,248. eGain has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.64. The firm has a market cap of $394.65 million, a PE ratio of 57.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.32.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 26.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 10.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

