eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.020-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.90 million-$21.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.54 million.eGain also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.030-$0.000 EPS.

EGAN stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.69. The company had a trading volume of 403,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.65 million, a P/E ratio of 57.59, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.64. eGain has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $20.88.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.40.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $53,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,297.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in eGain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in eGain by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in eGain by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

