eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Analysts expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report ($0.66) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($1.01). eHealth reported earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for eHealth.

Get eHealth alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in eHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,050,000. Hudson Executive Capital LP lifted its stake in eHealth by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 1,501,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,168,000 after acquiring an additional 750,501 shares during the period. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new stake in eHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,918,000. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,058,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,975,000 after purchasing an additional 471,371 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,830,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,009,000 after purchasing an additional 382,381 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EHTH stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.77. 5,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45 and a beta of -0.09. eHealth has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $94.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.02.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eHealth (EHTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.