Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Hits $0.0520 on Exchanges

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $11.54 million and $92,409.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0520 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.05 or 0.00374367 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000500 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 65% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,955,754 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

